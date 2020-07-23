Nigeria: Abia Warriors Unveil Amapakabo As New Head Coach

23 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Abia Warriors Football club of Umuahia on Wednesday unveiled former junior international, Imama Amapakabo as the club's new Head Coach.

The impressive ceremony held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, and was anchored by the Club Secretary, Ebere Esiaba, and Sporting Director, Patrick Ngwaogu, saw the elated coach expressing confidence on the ability of his new team making maximum impact in the league next season.

Imama who signed a two-year contract with the Umuahia team, promised to work tirelessly with every Abians to lead the team to glory in the new season.

He said that the task of taking Abia Warriors Football Club to the next level, is a collecting one. Amapakabo called for the support of all to ensure that the team achieve its heart desires. Amapakabo handled Rangers International of Enugu to Flying Antelopes first League win in 2016 after 34 years.

He was the Assistant Coach to the Super Eagles to the last 2018 Senior World Cup in Russia.

