Namibia: AR Appoints Pau Pau As Elections Chief

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement yesterday appointed its fiery activist Paulus Kathanga, well known as Pau Pau, as the movement's head of elections.

The announcement was made by AR activist-in-chief Job Amupanda who at the same time revealed the movement will field candidates in all 121 constituencies and 57 local authorities in the upcoming regional and local authority elections scheduled for November.

AR has applied to be registered as a political entity with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) so that it will be able to participate in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

"Young men and women, with talent and energy, took a decisive decision that AR seeds must germinate in all 121 constituencies and 57 local authorities of our country to primarily protect the poor, provide land and housing and transform the Namibian society by bringing about a new economic logic and order underpinned by leftist values," Amupanda said yesterday while addressing the media.

"We affirm that we will be taking over town and constituency governance in our country during the 2020 Regional Councils and Local Authority Elections."

Amupanda further said: "In a political system that is characterised by chaos and electoral leadership that seemingly takes instructions from the Chinese embassy and Swapo headquarters, the need of waging a formidable election campaign and keeping your eyes on the ball cannot be underestimated."

For that reason, Amupanda said Kathanga was appointed the movement's contact point and he will steer its election machinery and infrastructure across the 121 constituencies and the 57 local authorities.

He said Kathanga is a formidable activist of the AR movement who has been coordinating the AR movement activities in the Oshana region.

"He has successfully excelled in all operations, overt and covert, assigned to him over the years. He has been at the forefront of fighting corruption in Oshana region and is responsible for many political outlooks and alignments, inside and outside AR, in the region," Amupanda said.

He said amongst several protest actions, Kathanga successfully led the #ChedaMustFall protest that eventually saw the departure of Judge Cheda from the High Court in Oshakati.

"Activist Pau Pau, a political organiser of note, will execute this function with the full support of the central election core and we wish him all the best," he added.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na