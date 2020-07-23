Malawi: MCP Unveils Candidate for Mangochi West Re-Run

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has settled for Simeon Harrison to be its candidate for Mangochi West constituency re-run after he successfully petitioned High Court in Blantyre to nullify the constituency's legislative results in May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentarian for Mangochi West, Geoffrey Chiwondo, became the casualty when Judge Sylvester Kalembera last December ordered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct a re-run in the constituency having considered what he described as "irregularities and inconsistencies in the results," but fell short of declaring the petitioner, Harrison, as elected member of Parliament (MP).

Harrison, who stood as an independent candidate, took the matter to court, challenging the elections' results and the electoral body's declaration of the DPP candidate as the winner.

He has since joined MCP and hopes to win in the rerun as he claimed that he won the 2019b elections with one vote after beating Chiwondo with 4518 votes against 4517, which MEC declared Chiwondo had won with 4527 votes.

Speaking when he welcomed him in MCP, the party's National Campaign Director, Moses Kumkuyu said the party is confident it will have an MP in the Eastern Region.

Harrison said he decided to join the President Lazarus Chakwera's-led party because that is the best choice for the sake of developing the Constituency.

"I will be the servant of my people, I will do my best to develop the area, it is very pathetic to see my constituency not changing as far development is concerned as if we never had a Member of Parliament," he said.

MEC is yet to set dates for the re-run.