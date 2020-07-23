Nigeria: Ndidi, Iheanacho's Ucl Hopes Slipping Away With Man Utd's Entry Into Top Four

23 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's hopes of UEFA Champions League football next season appears to be slipping away following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with West Ham yesterday evening that lifted the Red Devils into the Top Four of the Premier League.

United leapfrogged both Chelsea and Leicester City to the third spot on same 63 points as Chelsea but are ahead on superior goals difference of +28. Leicester on 62 points are now fifth.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have been in the Premiership Top Four for much of the season to give hope to Ndidi and Iheanacho playing in the Champions League.

But team's capitulation to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur last weekend has now thrown the Foxes into uncertainty going into the last match of the 2019/20 season against Manchester United at the King's Power Stadium on Sunday.

Yesterday's result at Old Trafford was not what Manchester United's fans were looking forward to but the one-all draw with West Ham however gave them a valuable point to make hopes of Champions League within reach.

Meanwhile, the point for David Moyes' West Ham guarantees Premier League football next season as they now lie four points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Michail Antonio's coolly taken penalty after Paul Pogba handled inside the area.

United levelled early in the second half through Mason Greenwood who exchanged passes with Anthony Martial before drilling home a low finish for his 17th goal of the season.

United goalkeeper David de Gea's position has been under scrutiny after two errors in the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea, but the Spaniard made an excellent reflex save to deny Jarrod Bowen.

Declan Rice struck a powerful drive narrowly over but neither side were able to find a winner.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.