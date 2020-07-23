Nigeria: NYCN Commends Buhari, Sports Minister for Approval of N75 Billion Youth Investment Fund

23 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended President Muhammdu Buhari and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare, over N75 billion Nigeria Youth Intervention Fund (NYIF) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

Its President, Mr. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, in a statement issued Thursday said the President had challenged the youth to prove their capacity, while also calling on Nigerian youths with genuine business ideas to utilise opportunity to become employers of labour.

Sokubo said: "President Buhari has rekindled our hope in his administration and Nigeria. We are proud that the President has once again confirmed that is not just the grand patron of NYCN, but also the father of Nigerian youths. It is known to us that most of the policies and programmes of this administration are for the benefits of the youths.

"With NPower which is by the youths and for the youths, Anchor Borrower Programme, Youths Agriculture intervention programmes, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) youth intervention projects, 774, 000 Special works recruitment, signing of the Not Too Young To Run Act, appointments and inclusion of youths in government among others, Nigeria youths will forever be grateful to President Muhammdu Buhari. No President in the history of Nigeria has ever done this much for Nigeria youths. We commend this administration for all these."

Sokubo urged the over 85 million youths to take advantage of this opportunity to uplift not just their living standards, but to turn around the country's economy.

He said while NYCN pledges its support to this administration, it urged the federal government to fully utilise and monitor the 'Youth Bank Initiative' in order to reduce poverty, crime rate and unemployment among the youths.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.