Nigeria: NYCN Commends Buhari, Sports Minister for Approval of N75 Billion Youth Investment Fund

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended President Muhammdu Buhari and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare, over N75 billion Nigeria Youth Intervention Fund (NYIF) approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

Its President, Mr. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, in a statement issued Thursday said the President had challenged the youth to prove their capacity, while also calling on Nigerian youths with genuine business ideas to utilise opportunity to become employers of labour.

Sokubo said: "President Buhari has rekindled our hope in his administration and Nigeria. We are proud that the President has once again confirmed that is not just the grand patron of NYCN, but also the father of Nigerian youths. It is known to us that most of the policies and programmes of this administration are for the benefits of the youths.

"With NPower which is by the youths and for the youths, Anchor Borrower Programme, Youths Agriculture intervention programmes, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) youth intervention projects, 774, 000 Special works recruitment, signing of the Not Too Young To Run Act, appointments and inclusion of youths in government among others, Nigeria youths will forever be grateful to President Muhammdu Buhari. No President in the history of Nigeria has ever done this much for Nigeria youths. We commend this administration for all these."

Sokubo urged the over 85 million youths to take advantage of this opportunity to uplift not just their living standards, but to turn around the country's economy.

He said while NYCN pledges its support to this administration, it urged the federal government to fully utilise and monitor the 'Youth Bank Initiative' in order to reduce poverty, crime rate and unemployment among the youths.