Nigeria: Buhari Makes First Foreign Trip in 5 Months, Off to Mali

23 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Thursday, leave for Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit.

This followed the briefing he received on Tuesday from the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

This is the first time in over five months Buhari will travel out of Nigeria since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said the host president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as well as the presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire were expected to participate in the Bamako meeting.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.