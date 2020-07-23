South Africa: Eskom Unbundled - Contradictions in the Plan Will Exacerbate the Energy Crisis

analysis

Three international energy research organisations have worked with Eskom trade unions to compile a report - Eskom Transformed: Achieving a Just Energy Transition for South Africa - due for release on 23 July 2020. This is the first of a three-part series on the analysis contained in the report, as well as proposed strategies for South Africa's energy sector. The researchers argue that the future of an unbundled Eskom includes a multitude of problems.

It seems that the Ramaphosa administration has finally run out of patience with long-promised reform at Eskom. The delivery of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget last month came with open and insistent demands that Eskom picks up the pace in following the "unbundling" roadmap adopted in late 2019.

Meanwhile, unions have raised the alarm about the sudden and rapid redeployment of Eskom employees in line with the utility's long term roadmap - the irrational urgency of which could indicate a shift to an "unbundling at all costs" approach in some parts of the state.

As unbundling has come to be seen as the only common-sense solution to Eskom's crisis, most consider this latest push to be in the right direction. There seems to be a...