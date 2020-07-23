South Africa: Spare a Thought for Learners Having to Brave the Storm

23 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Young Maverick Writers

South Africa went into a hard lockdown on Friday, 27 March in the hope of blocking the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended, then the country started slowly opening up.

Currently, at Level 3 of lockdown, coronavirus cases have spiked, correlating with South Africans' dwindling appetite for following regulations. These reflections are part of a weekly series that monitors stay-at-home life in various neighbourhoods.

Johannesburg, Gauteng: As South Africa's Covid-19 cases soar daily, my heart is with learners whose lives haven't been the same since the closure of schools in March.

I was recently in conversation with a few Grade 12 learners for a story; all of them were teenagers who looked forward to an exciting and fulfilling final high school year. The focus of the article was on their academics and how they might have or not have suffered because of this pandemic.

And as one would expect, some were handling it well, while others were crumbling, stressed, and overwhelmed by everything. Upon reflection, I realised that some of these kids were watching, and hopelessly for some, their life plans change while they have no control over it whatsoever.

For many learners, their matric year is supposed to...

