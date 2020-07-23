Cameroon: Reconstructing NW, SW - Time for Mobilisation of Resources

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on July 22, 2020 chaired the consultation on the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions.

Cameroon's development partners and friendly countries are more than ever before solicited to support government in the implementation of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions that have been hit by security crisis.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on July 22, 2020 in Yaounde, chaired the consultation meeting devoted to the socio-political situation in Cameroon with focus on the coordination of humanitarian assistance on the field and the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions. It brought together cabinet ministers, other government officials, representatives of international organisations and Cameroon's friendly countries. In his opening statement, the Prime Minister said, "To avail ourselves with the required resources, we will turn to our partners and friendly countries represented here today." He also called on friendly countries and other partners who had earlier pledged to support the Presidential Plan for the two regions to concretise their promises.

The 10-year Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions, has three phases that include: recovery, reconstruction and development. The first phase of the programme slated to last for two years is estimated to cost FCFA 89.6 billion. The Prime Minister disclosed that President Paul Biya has taken the necessary measures to ensure that 10 percent of the required amount is available, hence the urgent need for the country's partners and friends to concretise their promised support and others to help government implement the plan. To be implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Prime Minister Dion Ngute said, "In line with other government measures, it is the plan at the service of peace whose major objective is the recovery and improvement in the living conditions of the citizens. Subsequently, the two other phases will consolidate what has been achieved and will transform the two regions due to the revival of agro-industries which are the major providers of employment."

The July 22 consultation meeting, second of its kind to be held at the Prime Minister's Office came on the heels of the awareness creation mission of the National Coordinator of the Plan, Minister Paul Tasong to the two regions. He presented the situation on the field during the meeting. The Prime Minister stated that the report Paul Tasong brought back from the field testifies that it is time to act, judging from the enthusiasm with which the mission was received and reconstruction proposals from the beneficiaries.

Concerning the coordination of humanitarian assistance on the field that had hitherto faced difficulties due to confusion at the operational level, the Prime Minister said, "Information reaching me indicate great improvement in the process." The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji who presented the situation of the humanitarian assistance told the press after the meeting that, "We had the opportunity to clarify certain issues." He said the principle of humanitarian assistance is that government is on the driver's seat, defines policies and humanitarian partners just come to support what is being put in place by government. The Prime Minister, he said, instructed the holding of regular meetings with the humanitarian partners so as to know their calendars of action and to get the local administrative authorities accompany them.