Cameroon-Chad Relations - Mixed Commission Recommendations Revisited

23 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In an audience granted the Chadian Ambassador by Minister Adoum Gargoum on July 22, 2020, both personalities equally examined other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum, received in audience on July 22, 2020, the Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, Djiddi Bichara Hassane and they held talks on the various recommendations made during the Cameroon-Chad Mixed Commission which held in Yaounde in August last year. "You know Chad and Cameroon are neighboring and brotherly countries with long privileged relations. Our exchanges focused on the different bilateral recommendations during the last Cameroon-Chad Mixed Commission which held in Cameroon in August 2019," he stated adding that other aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were examined.

With regards to the management of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic by the government of Cameroon particularly in the educational sector, the Chadian diplomat appreciated the manner in which Chadian students were protected. "There are numerous Chadian nationals on educational programmes in Cameroon. So, I took the opportunity to thank the government of Cameroon for having authorised the return of Chadian students to their homeland during the health crisis (COVID-19). With the resumption of schools in Cameroon in June this year and despite the boarder closures, the government of Cameroon ensured the safe return of Chadian students. There are about 4,500 Chadian students who returned to Chad and who are now back in Cameroon to continue their studies," Djiddi Bichara highlighted.

In relations to the recent ministerial appointments in Chad, the Chadian diplomat said the former Ambassador of Chad to Cameroon was appointed a member of government and will continue facilitating Cameroon-Chad border security. Going by him, Cameroon and Chad enjoy positive bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

