South Africa: Brics Trade Ministers to Discuss Covid-19

23 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to form part of today's BRICS Trade Ministers meeting.

South Africa's Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel is set to participate in the virtual meeting.

"The Trade Ministers Meeting will focus on responses to the Coronavirus outbreak, the strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025, the Multilateral Trading System and other key areas of cooperation," said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) ahead of the meeting.

Patel said BRICS is an important forum for dialogue and cooperation on matters of common interest.

"BRICS provides a platform for cooperation to build trade and investment flows, including a focus on more balanced trade, and higher value-added products," said Patel.

Minister Patel said safeguarding the global economy will require enhanced collaboration to manage debt reduction and ensure a sustainable economic recovery.

BRICS is the association of the five major emerging countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.