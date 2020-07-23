South Africa: Transport Dept Extends Validity of Expired Licences

Julius Businge/The Independent
(file photo)
23 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

If you are worried about your driving licence that has expired during the lockdown, don't stress, as you have until next year to renew it.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has publicised the gazette announcing amended directions on the validity period of licences, which was published on Wednesday, 22 July.

"All learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits, which expired from 26 March up to 31 August 2020, are extended to 31 January 2021," the gazette reads.

In addition, all motor vehicle discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020 are deemed valid until 31 August 2020.

Furthermore, motor trade number licences, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020, will also be given a grace period ending on 30 November 2020.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
War of Words Erupts Over Nigerian Service Chiefs, Insecurity

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.