South Africa: The Black Poor Still Bear the Brunt of Police Brutality

opinion

There's been a serious rise in brutal police enforcement and killings under a post-apartheid government, and most of these acts of brutality have been inflicted on the black poor.

The relationship of the police with the black poor has been ambiguous in post-apartheid South Africa. Ambiguous in the sense that when the police are in our communities we never know whether they are present to protect us or to maintain order or to cause harm or instil fear, to torture and kill.

Of course, there are many cases where the police have acted in an honourable way in arresting criminals in our communities, but there are also many instances where they bullied us.

It seems there's a structured state police perception when they deal with black people.

At least under colonial and apartheid order, the black oppressed knew their life status as "delinquents" in the eyes of the racial regime that treated black people with violence, aggression, punishment and discipline. Apartheid police were not interested in investigating or discovering acts of criminality generally, but to be on hand when the apartheid state decided to harm or kill the black folks - just for the sake of being black. I use...