Ghana: How Parts of the Media in Ghana Aid - Rather Than Fight - Corruption

23 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Joseph Yaw Asomah

Corruption is a significant obstacle to development, democratic consolidation and environmental security, particularly in the developing world. It involves a misuse of power in serving private ends at the public expense. Corruption occurs in both the public and private sectors.

There are different forms of corruption. Political corruption is a classic example. It is often committed by politicians and top government officials acting alone or collaborating with other actors to advance private agendas.

In democratic societies, free and independent private media can investigate and expose political corruption. They can also pressurise relevant authorities to address the problem.

But this isn't always the case. In my paper I look at whether media liberalisation and freedoms make the private media a powerful anti-corruption force in developing countries such as Ghana. I focused on for-profit electronic (television, radio and internet) and print media organisations.

I argue that, contrary to the popular view that media freedom, pluralism and competition can help tackle corruption, democratic freedoms aren't adequate safeguards for private media to fight political corruption. Despite Ghana's prevailing democratic freedoms, my study indicates that Ghanaian private media actively contribute to political corruption. This happens through biased reporting, propaganda peddling, indulgence in corruption, weak investigative...

