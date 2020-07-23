South Africa: Gender Equality Shocked At Rape of Grandmother and Her Granddaughter in Dobsonville

press release

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has learnt with shock the alleged rape of a 61-year-old grandmother and her 21 -year-old daughter in Dobsonville, Soweto (Gauteng). The Commission has also learnt with heavy heart that the grandmother has succumbed to death at Tshepo-Themba Clinic due to injuries sustained allegedly whilst being assaulted by the rapists.

The Commission has during this lockdown and whilst conducting its activities as part of the essential services been calling for a move from rhetoric statements to more concrete actions when it comes to dealing with gender - based violence (GBV) and other related atrocities. The rape of the grandmother and her daughter shows that the perpetrators of GBV are daring, henceforth acting with impunity.

The Commission calls upon the South African Police Services (SAPS) to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are found and dealt with, accordingly. As the CGE, we believe that justice should not be heard but must be seen to be working effectively for all citizens, as a legal maxim, Justice delayed is justice denied". Women and children cannot be at the mercy of perpetrators of gender-based violence be in the streets or their private spaces.

Our justice system should show no mercy for any person who commits gender-based violence and other related atrocities as this will send a clear message to would-be perpetrators that "enough is enough". The Commission believes that the national lockdown due to the effects of Covid-19 should offer an opportune moment to create a society that is free from gender oppression and inequality.