South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu Brief Media On 2020/21 Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Budget Vote, 23 Jul

23 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Ms Barbara Creecy and the Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu, will brief the media on the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries' Budget Vote to be delivered on virtual platform, tomorrow Thursday, 23 July 2020.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will deliver the Department's 2020/21 key priorities while reflecting on post COVID-19 recovery measures for the environment, forestry and fisheries sectors.

The Minister and Deputy Minister's presentation of the virtual speech is expected to encompass reflections on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the adjustments it had necessitated in planning and budgeting, while also articulating how the department responds to that.

Members of the media are invited to a pre-budget media briefing in which the Minister will outline the critical aspects of her speech and Department's programmes.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2020

Time: 14:00

Platform: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

To RSVP, contact: Ernest Mulibana - 082 263 7372 / EMulibana@environment.gov.za or Peter Mbelengwa - 082 611 8197 / PMbelengwa@environment.gov.za

For media queries, contact: Albi Modise - 083 490 2871

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.