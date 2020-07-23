South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu Brief Media On 2020/21 Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Budget Vote, 23 Jul

press release

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Ms Barbara Creecy and the Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu, will brief the media on the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries' Budget Vote to be delivered on virtual platform, tomorrow Thursday, 23 July 2020.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will deliver the Department's 2020/21 key priorities while reflecting on post COVID-19 recovery measures for the environment, forestry and fisheries sectors.

The Minister and Deputy Minister's presentation of the virtual speech is expected to encompass reflections on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the adjustments it had necessitated in planning and budgeting, while also articulating how the department responds to that.

Members of the media are invited to a pre-budget media briefing in which the Minister will outline the critical aspects of her speech and Department's programmes.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2020

Time: 14:00

Platform: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

To RSVP, contact: Ernest Mulibana - 082 263 7372 / EMulibana@environment.gov.za or Peter Mbelengwa - 082 611 8197 / PMbelengwa@environment.gov.za

For media queries, contact: Albi Modise - 083 490 2871