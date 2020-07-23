Somalia: FGs and FMs Leaders Agree to Hold a Timely Election

The federal government and federal members state have agreed to hold a timely election on Wednesday evening in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug.

In a joint communique issued on Wednesday, the regional leaders and federal government led by Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire agreed to hold a timely election and nominate a joint technical team for another meeting which will be held in Mid August.

The regional state leaders and the federal government also agreed to strengthen relations and boost the fight against terrorism and economic development.

During the meeting, President Farmajo denied any plans to extend his term saying that he has never been interested to influence the electoral model for the country adding that he is ready to fulfill his constitutional by working towards a democratic election.

"I have never tried to influence the election model or to communicate with any electoral official. I fulfilled my constitutional mandate when I received the passed bill. I have never had any preferred model. All I want is to leave a legacy of democracy and Stability." President Farmajo said.

The current administration came into power in 2017 and its term ends in early 2021 and the current parliament term lapses in late December.

A Fortnite in the past the head of election board Halima Ismail Ibrahim ruled out holding universal suffrage this year and said the board needed 9-13 months to hold the elections and asked parliament to extend its mandate.