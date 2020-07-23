Somalia: Ethiopian Delegation Arrives in Somaliland

23 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

An Ethiopian delegation led by Finance minister Ahmed Shide has visited Hargeisa the capital of the self-declared state of Somaliland to discuss bilateral relations on Wednesday.

The visit comes just a week after a team from Egypt held talks with the Somaliland government mooting plans to set up a military base in the northwest regions of the country, a move that has seemingly not gone down well with authorities in Addis Ababa who are in a diplomatic spat with Cairo over the River Nile.

In 2018 Ethiopia and Somaliland partnered with the DP world to construct the strategic port of Berbera which connects the Horn of Africa and the rest of the world.

Ethiopia owns 19 percent shares of the Berbera port, Somaliland has 30 percent while DP world enjoys a 51 percent stake.

The past fortnight has seen Somaliland go full throttle to build new alignments, signing a pact that has seen the self-declared nation enter into a diplomatic partnership with Taiwan and the latest agreements with Egypt as it continues to push for international recognition.

