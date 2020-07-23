South Africa: Gender Equality Congratulates Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng On Her Appointment As UN Special Rapporteur for Health

23 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Ms Tamara Mathebula on behalf of the Commissioners and Staff sends her congratulatory message to Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, affectionately known as "Dr. T" following her appointment as a Special Rapporteur for Health at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The CGE is particularly pleased that Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng is the first African woman from South Africa to serve as the UNHCR's Special Rapporteur for Health. Dr. Mofokeng also serves as the Commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE). Dr. Mofokeng has a massive expertise in Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and an influencer on social media on health rights issues.

This historic appointment of Dr. Mofokeng will serve as an inspiration particularly to women and a girl child that through hard work, one can be recognised in the international stage regardless of where you were brought up. Dr. Mofokeng views her appointment as a victory for gender equality and women empowernment in South Africa as she will represent their hopes and aspiration.

The CGE believes that Dr. Mofokeng through her and leadership acumen that was displayed whilst she held various positions in the medical fraternity will serve as a catalyst for her to do exceptionally well.

This appointment, the Commission believes will go a long way in ensuring doors are opened for women in the global stage. "The experienced that she will gain at UNCHR as a Special Rapporteur for Health with be invaluable for both the CGE and the country", said Tamara Mathebula, the Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality.

