Liberian Educator Vows to Make the Difference - As He Joins Senatorial Race

Ahead of the much-publicized 2020 Special Senatorial Election across the country, a Liberian educator has joined the race to contest the ensuing race for Grand Bassa County with a vow to make the difference in the lives of ordinary citizens of the county.

The Special Senatorial Election, which was constitutionally scheduled for October of this year, was rescheduled for December 8, 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis which hit the country since March 16.

Accordingly, Dr. Emmanuel Dyujay Daykeay, who happens to be the first person in the history of the county to establish a private higher learning institution, the Vision College, said he is joining the race to bring political redemption to the people of Grand Bassa and Liberia at large.

Speaking in an interview with this paper via mobile phone from the United States of America (USA), Dr. Daykeay, who is also a former President of the Association of Liberian Universities (ALU), said his ascendancy to the Upper House of the Liberian Legislature will bring numerous benefits to the people of Grand Bassa and the country in general.

Dr. DayKeay

He pointed out that when elected as Senator in 2020, he will ensure that the county's resources or wealth are used for the benefits of the local people by instituting laws that promote growth and development of the local economy, while at the same time ensure that already existing laws that seek the welfare of the ordinary population are adhered to.

"I am not coming to the Liberian Senate just to make some money for myself. I am coming there to support the agenda of my people, and that is the agenda for development at the level of the county," said the Liberian educator.

"And again, our presence at the Liberian Senate is not just going to be benefiting to the people of Bassa, but the entire country, because laws that we are going to proffer will be for the good of the Liberian society," indicated Dr. Daykeay.

Since its establishment in 2017, Vision College has provided a wide range of educational opportunities for learners. It is missioned to produce highly-employable graduates with international recognition. Following barely three years of successful operation in the port city of Buchanan, the college is at the verge of breaking grounds for construction of a modern campus in Montserrado.

Among other things, the college offers Bachelor in Arts and Science (BA/BSC), a four-year degree with emphasis in courses such as English, fine arts, foreign languages, history, philosophy, psychology, or sociology. TNR

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.