Liberia: Over Disputed Land Case in Nimba - - Judge Gbeisay Speaks Out By Mark N. Mengonfia

Criminal Court 'C' Judge, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr has been in the news for allegedly ordering the whipping of some citizens of Nimba over a disputed land.

It was alleged that the Judge is using his connection and position to forcefully claim the land which they said does not belong to him.

The citizens were heard on a live vedio creamed by Truth TV saying that the judge ordered his men to beat and even kill anyone who stand in their way on the said piece of land in question.

But in his response on the disputed land case in Nimba wherein his name was at the center of the controversy sounding the case, that was what he called a smear campaign intended to malign his hard earned character.

In his response in a press statement mailed to The New Republic Newspaper after request to have him interview failed, Judge Gbeisay said "In fact Gbeisiella is my home, but I have not enter the town since June 2016."

He furthered in his response that "what is in dispute and my accuser has the burden of proof is that I was a party of the fight in Gbeisiella on June 30, 2020 in any manner and form. There is no iota of truth in Mr. Fred Johnson (Suah) accusation."

Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr

"He indicated that I participated in or masterminded the fight between his men and the people of Gbeisiella. I challenged him to prove it at any forum with direct or indirect evidence that I have link with the episode. Thank God he had filed my complaint to the Chief Justice and it has been forwarded to the judiciary inquiry commission.

The judge questioned Fred Johnson being a Nibannian adding "Fred Johnson was born by a Bassa man and a Mano woman in Ganta and he grew up as a common criminal. He himself just admitted on radio that he is an old fighter who fought in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and in Ivory Coast. His specialist is manufacturing false deeds for any vacant land. He is the nucleus of land dispute in Ganta. When the elder council of Ganta tried to persuade him for a peaceful co-existence, he went on radio and insulted all the council members just a few months ago."

"I know Fred from childhood to be a common criminal. My first direct encounter with Fred was around 2012 or there about when he sold a portion of Hon. Charles Boayu"s land in Ganta to Saye Lakpor on false tribal certificate the judge said.

He went on to say " I was a lawyer at that time for Hon. Boayu and I filed an action of Ejectment on Fred Johnson grantee and have Fred and one Flomo who aided him in preparing fraudulent deed at the Archive on witness stand in Sanniquille for a week. We obtained a judgment against Fred Suah grantee. The incomplete house Fred told his grantee to build horribly is still standing in Mr. Boayu yard in Ganta today."

According to the Criminal Court Judge, land dispute in question is pending before the Circuit Court in Sanniquellie and he would not speak on that matter to avoid prejudice, but in his response, he said the situation has become life threatening for him and his family especially (Fred Suah) who is notoriously known to be wrapped around over 25 land disputes in the county and has gone on some radio stations to malign my character through the help of a journalist believed to be his close ally. He indicated that Suah has gone as far as threatening to burn his properties and a hotel belonging to his wife in Ganta called Peace Empire

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.