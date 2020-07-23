Liberia: 'Immoral' - Former Rep. Berrian Describes Rep. Kolubah Rants Against President Weah

A former member of the House of Representatives has termed as 'immoral' the rants against President George Weah and officials of his government by Montserrado County electoral district ten Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

Rep. Kolubah is on record for variously using invectives on President Weah and senior officials of the CDC-led government as a way of appeasing himself.

The opposition lawmaker had been accusing the Pro-poor government of bad governance, including widespread corruption.

According to Bana FM official Facebook page, the Montserrado County former lawmaker said the pattern Yekeh uses in communicating his disappointment to the public was demeaning.

"I think the methodology that our lawmaker uses to get his message across is not unique. It's very colonial. I would term it as immoral. In this 21st century I don't think it's time for a lawmaker to use all kinds of indecent words on national radio," the former district ten Rep. Julius Berrian said.

Berrian said the president as the first citizen of the country deserves courtesy at all times.

"You cannot sit to abuse the presidency. One thing we need to do in this place is to protect and respect the presidency. It's mandatory for everyone to respect the presidency. So what happens to our children that are in school? What is he teaching our kids? This is unacceptable of a legislator, "he added.

Berrian contested the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections on the ticket of the opposition People's Unification Party (PUP), but lost to Independent Candidate Yekeh Kolubah. Giving his assessment on the performance of the lawmaker, Berrian said Yekeh has not done much in the areas of lawmaking, representation, and advocacy.

"Going to the Capitol Building, doing an appraisal in terms of the number of bills he has submitted, number of times he spoke on the floor, I don't think our lawmaker has met his target. His deliverables, his performances are highly questionable now," he said.

Bana FM official Facebook page said the former lawmaker spoke recently minutes following donations of rice and cash to over three hundred family heads as well as intellectual centers in Montserrado County district ten. Berrian informed journalists that he sees it as his duty to identify with his people in time of the current health crisis.

"I thought it is wise to identify with my people. As we battle this global health crisis, people need to get food so that can battle the virus. This is normal thing. We do this every time. As God blesses us, we also bless others".

Intellectual centers that benefited from Berrian's initiative include the Oldroad Concerned Intellectual Discourse (ORCID), Concerned Intellectual Association (CIA), the Elders Discussion Forum, and the Tarr Town Intellectual Center.

Each of the centers benefited two bags of 25 kg bag of rice, and 5,000 Liberian dollars. The gesture with the above intellectual centers came after identifying with about three hundred family heads in the district.

Bobby Zenneh Johnson presented the items on behalf of the former Montserrado County legislator and the Friends of Berrian.

The beneficiaries lauded the former CDC lawmaker for the gesture, describing it as time.

"This is strange. This is the first time for somebody to come to us without making any request. We pray that Hon. Berrian will be blessed by God to continue his good work", Sam Browne, acting chairman of the Elders Discussion Forum of Chugbor, Old-Road lavished praises on Berrian.

