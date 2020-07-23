Namibia: Kunene Recruits New Refs

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

Kunene Referees Association (KRA) chairman Leston Maya Nangombe has urged aspiring match officials to register for training.

Nangombe (39), a qualified referee, said aspiring match officials will be added to the Namibia Football Association's training roster for upcoming introductory refereeing courses.

He said registration started late last year and was extended until next month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Outjo-based Nangombe said being a match official may not be seen as glamorous, but it opens doors. He received his international licence from the Confederation of African Football in Cameroon in 2015.

"I started small but grew with the game as I was a referee for matches in Nigeria, Botswana and Mozambique. That is where one can end up someday," he said.

According to Nangombe the association only has seven referees at Outjo, two at Kamanjab, two each at Ombika and Opuwo with none at Khorixas and aims to train more referees in the Kunene region.

The region only has one female referee.

Nangombe encouraged females from Khorixas, Bergsig, Ani#Chab, Erwee, Anker and Fransfontein to register.

"Even if you are from a village, you are welcome. You can come in person or contact me. We need to have referees from the region for the first division, premier league and other matches," said Nangombe.

To register, one must provide four passport-size photos, a bank account, email address and N$100 registration fee.

Nangombe warned tournament organisers against using referees for matches without consulting KRA.

He said the officials are being exploited and harassed at these tournaments.

"Please consult KRA when you want a referee, don't go behind our backs. At times referees are not even paid and their safety is not guaranteed," said Nangombe.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.