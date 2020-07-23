Namibia: Kunene Recruits New Refs

Kunene Referees Association (KRA) chairman Leston Maya Nangombe has urged aspiring match officials to register for training.

Nangombe (39), a qualified referee, said aspiring match officials will be added to the Namibia Football Association's training roster for upcoming introductory refereeing courses.

He said registration started late last year and was extended until next month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Outjo-based Nangombe said being a match official may not be seen as glamorous, but it opens doors. He received his international licence from the Confederation of African Football in Cameroon in 2015.

"I started small but grew with the game as I was a referee for matches in Nigeria, Botswana and Mozambique. That is where one can end up someday," he said.

According to Nangombe the association only has seven referees at Outjo, two at Kamanjab, two each at Ombika and Opuwo with none at Khorixas and aims to train more referees in the Kunene region.

The region only has one female referee.

Nangombe encouraged females from Khorixas, Bergsig, Ani#Chab, Erwee, Anker and Fransfontein to register.

"Even if you are from a village, you are welcome. You can come in person or contact me. We need to have referees from the region for the first division, premier league and other matches," said Nangombe.

To register, one must provide four passport-size photos, a bank account, email address and N$100 registration fee.

Nangombe warned tournament organisers against using referees for matches without consulting KRA.

He said the officials are being exploited and harassed at these tournaments.

"Please consult KRA when you want a referee, don't go behind our backs. At times referees are not even paid and their safety is not guaranteed," said Nangombe.