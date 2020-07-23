Ethiopians Remain Committed to the Vision of Building a Better Country

editorial

No matter what the enemies of Ethiopians and the Ethiopian state have been conspiring against, Ethiopians keep believing that there is light at the end of the tunnel and have not, for a moment, stopped their long journey and struggle to achieving their long term goal of building a better country.

Despite the attempt to divert their attention by instigating temporary conflicts, Ethiopians are still rallying behind the vision of changing the country's gloomy reality. This has been clearly demonstrated by their relentless commitment to finalize the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and actively participate in the 'green legacy' campaign.

Ever since the start of the reform, fearing that it is a factor that unites Ethiopians for a common cause to achieve something bigger, there have been efforts by some groups to disturb the peace and stability of the country.

We can mention several incidents to support this claim. There has been an effort to instigate conflicts among the different ethnic groups of Ethiopia who coexist peacefully and harmoniously for centuries. There has been an extensive social media campaign to divide and spread hate among the people. We can also mention the assassinations and assassination attempts on government officials and prominent individuals to instigate violence and lawlessness. Moreover, using the assassination of Hachalu Hundesa as a pretext, the anti-Ethiopia elements organized vigilante groups who murdered innocent civilians and hence a total chaos.

However, despite all these, Ethiopians continue their journey to realize the vision of achieving a better future through sustainable development and prosperity. Two ongoing initiatives can clearly demonstrate this fact, the construction of GERD and the green legacy campaign.

It is public knowledge that ever since the start of the construction of GERD; Ethiopians both at home and abroad, have been making significant contribution both morally and financially to realize the flagship project.

Despite experiencing a turbulent year so far that brought with it violence, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent elections controversy, Ethiopians continue to support GERD. The office of the National Council for the Coordination Public Participation for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam announced recently that it has raised more than 657 million Birr from the public in the budget year despite the effects of COVID-19 in its activities. In total, more than 180 million Birr have been raised within the last three months of the just ended budget year. As stated by the office of the Prime Minister, it has become evident over the past two weeks in the rainy season that the GERD first year filling is achieved and the dam under construction is already overtopping.

This level of commitment has also been demonstrated during the green legacy campaign initiated by Prime Minister Abiy. Ethiopia has so far planted 2.9 billion tree seedlings since the launch of the second national green legacy campaign. The initiative is well underway to achieve the goal of planting five billion tree seedlings during this rainy Ethiopian season.

These two initiatives and the active participation of the public show no one can stop Ethiopians from achieve their long term goal of building a strong and united country. Even in times of hardships they are giving it all to build a better future to posterity. What the conflict entrepreneurs need to understand here is that despite their short-term and distractive agendas, no one can stop Ethiopians from achieving their long term goals.\