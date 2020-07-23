Libya: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Latest Developments

press release

Brussels — BRUSSELS, 21 July 2020 / PRN Africa / -- Calls to action by regional players in the Libyan conflict must stop. Threats to resort to a military intervention are dangerous, further exacerbate the direct confrontation between Libyan parties and will bring further escalation.

The only responsible response in the interest of Libya, Libyans and the whole region is to increase collective efforts towards a negotiated political solution. We all took strong commitments within the framework of the UN-led Berlin process on Libya. It is high time to translate them into concrete actions and stop foreign interference in Libya.

The European Union will continue to reach out to all international, regional and Libyan stakeholders to encourage them to return to the Berlin spirit of compromise and to the political negotiations that should pave the way to a Libyan-led transition which is the only option to bring stability and peace to the Libyan people.

SOURCE European External Action