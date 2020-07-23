Liberia: UNICEF Liberia and Gender Ministry Provide 'Safe Home' for Covid-19 Infected Parents' Children

Monrovia — Julue-Ta, a new interim safe home for children has been established by the UNICEF Liberia and the Ministry of Gender Children to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children whose parents are admitted to the coronavirus treatment unit.

'Julue-Ta' in Kru dialect means children's home. The safe home will serve as an interim care center to provide alternative care services for 30 children.

The center came as a result of the joint efforts and cooperation between the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in Liberia and UNICEF Liberia Country Office, and funded by the Andalucia's Regional Government of Spain.

Speaking at the event on GSA Road in Paynesville, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection Madam Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr told the gathering that only children who parents are infected by the novel Coronavirus and are said to be vulnerable will be accepted at the care center.

"We know that there are families that need help. And that is why we have temporary space to separate children from infected parents," Minister Tarr said.

"We are appreciative of Andalucia's Regional Government of Spain and of UNICEF for coming to our aid and make this happen," she added.

According to Madam Tarr, it is important to have a safe space for children amid the Coronavirus crisis.

"In the context of Liberia, and building upon the Ebola experience, interim care centers have proved crucial for protecting children separated from their families," she said.

"The interim center provides children with protection, health and psychosocial support services while they stay under close observation by trained social workers and receive regular visits by health workers," Gender Minister added.

Also speaking, the UNICEF Liberia Country Representative Laila O. Gad said the Ministry of Gender and her institution have worked very closely to train social workers that are going to provide the protection and the welfare of the children at the center.

"It is the will and strong collaboration between the different ministries, the community and religious leaders and the acceptance of the community that made 'Julue-Ta' a reality," said Madam Gad, UNICEF Representative to Liberia.

