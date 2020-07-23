Africa: Explore - Interconnected Marine Systems

press release

UN Environment Programme has created immersive digital experiences for its #WildforLife campaign. These four ecosystem-based "journeys" show the magic of interconnected natural systems and inspire people to take action to protect these distinct ecosystems.

The first is Marine Journey. This aquatic adventure informs and inspires people to conserve coral reef, seagrass and mangrove ecosystems.

The upcoming digital journeys include savannahs, forests and peatlands.

Background to the campaign:

Nature sustains all life on earth, but nature is under threat. In May 2019, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) report confirmed that the world's biosphere, "upon which humanity as a whole depends," is declining faster than at any time in human history.

One million wild plant and animal species are facing extinction - many within decades. Three-quarters of the land-based environment, eighty-five per cent of wetlands, and two-thirds of oceans have been significantly and negatively altered by human activity.

The Illegal Trade in Wildlife is driving species to the brink of extinction while posing environmental, economic, development and security risks. But we can reverse this trend. Countries around the world, the United Nations, international and national organizations, businesses, governments and key opinion leaders are all working together to raise awareness, enact and enforce stronger laws, and step up support to local communities' efforts to stop the illegal trade in wildlife.

You can be part of this too. Together, let's make it our mission to bring species back from the brink and preserve and restore nature for the benefit of people and the environment.