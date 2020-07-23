Africa: Explore - Interconnected Marine Systems

22 July 2020
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

UN Environment Programme has created immersive digital experiences for its #WildforLife campaign. These four ecosystem-based "journeys" show the magic of interconnected natural systems and inspire people to take action to protect these distinct ecosystems.

The first is Marine Journey. This aquatic adventure informs and inspires people to conserve coral reef, seagrass and mangrove ecosystems.

The upcoming digital journeys include savannahs, forests and peatlands.

Background to the campaign:

Nature sustains all life on earth, but nature is under threat. In May 2019, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) report confirmed that the world's biosphere, "upon which humanity as a whole depends," is declining faster than at any time in human history.

One million wild plant and animal species are facing extinction - many within decades. Three-quarters of the land-based environment, eighty-five per cent of wetlands, and two-thirds of oceans have been significantly and negatively altered by human activity.

The Illegal Trade in Wildlife is driving species to the brink of extinction while posing environmental, economic, development and security risks. But we can reverse this trend. Countries around the world, the United Nations, international and national organizations, businesses, governments and key opinion leaders are all working together to raise awareness, enact and enforce stronger laws, and step up support to local communities' efforts to stop the illegal trade in wildlife.

You can be part of this too. Together, let's make it our mission to bring species back from the brink and preserve and restore nature for the benefit of people and the environment.

Read the original article on UNEP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Environment Program. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UNEP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.