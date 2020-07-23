Mauritius: Reception Hosted to Honour 2019 Higher School Certificate Laureates

press release

Beyond your studies, you should maintain the umbilical link with the motherland and help in the advancement of the socio-economic development of Mauritius.

The President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun made this statement, today, at a reception in honour of the 2019 Higher School Certificate laureates at the State House, Réduit.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications

Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the 45 young laureates, the President lauded them for their remarkable performance and highlighted that this lifelong recognition will make them more resolute and determined to excel and reach new heights.

These scholarships, he underlined, will provide the youngsters with opportunities which will undoubtedly broaden their perspective. He therefore called upon the laureates to adhere to new social norms, while experiencing different cultures abroad, within and beyond the university campus.

President Roopun further pointed out that while these laureates are embarking on a transition phase, the whole world has been brought to a reset amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the need for everyone to adapt to this new normal and learn to live in the current situation of the Covid-19.

As for Prime Minister Jugnauth, he stated that this event celebrates the dedication, hardwork and commitment to excellence of the young laureates who have achieved exemplary performance. He indicated that as these youngsters embarked on a longer and arduous journey, they will have to embrace new responsibility and tasks. Government, he said, will continue to invest in the educational sector so as to provide more opportunities for students.

He also spoke of developing resilience with a view of transforming the country into a digital economy while adding that the innovative and entrepreneurial minds of the laureates will help the country to meet its economic aspirations in post Covid-19.

The Prime Minister urged the laureates to become ambassadors of the country while they are abroad and encouraged them to inspire other youth to strive for excellence. He also made an appeal to these youngsters to serve the country with their competencies and contribute to its socio-economic development.

The Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun, for her part, underscored that Government has a profound belief in equality, justice and fairness for all adding that equity will always remain at the heart of the education set up. She also dwelt on the Scholarships Schemes which have been expanded and further democratised so as to create space for a larger number of students including those from vulnerable backgrounds and those who are faced with a disability.

She also seized the opportunity to congratulate the students as they embark in their quest for academic and social excellence.