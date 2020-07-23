Mauritius: China Donates Medical Supplies to Mauritius

press release

Mauritius has benefited from a donation of medical supplies from the People's Republic of China, as an act of solidarity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The batch of medical supplies were handed over to Mrs Kobita Jugnauth, by the spouse of the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, Mrs Wang Ju, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

It is upon the request of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development that the Chinese Government is donating a batch of medical supplies to fifty-three African countries including Mauritius. The donation includes medical protection gears, face masks and body temperature scanning devices.

Mrs Kobita Jugnauth expressed her gratitude towards the Chinese Government for providing its continuous support to Mauritius. This gesture, she highlighted, testifies the profound relationship between both countries, who have supported each other during such a crisis.

She deplored that the women have been significantly influenced by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic which is why it is important to place them at the core of the post Covid -19 economic recovery. Mauritius, she stated, has put at the disposal of the women, several measures to improve their economic and social conditions despite prevailing challenges.

Mrs Wang Ju, for her part, underlined that since the outbreak of Covid-19, the Chinese Government has kept a close eye on the evolution of the pandemic in Mauritius. She reiterated the support of People's Republic of China to Mauritius while adding that the security and protection of citizens especially children, women and the youth remains a priority for both countries.

Mauritius and China, she stated, have strengthened their bilateral ties and renewed further cooperation in the face of Covid-19. Both countries, she observed, have been proactive in the prevention and containment of the virus by taking bold measures to protect its citizens.