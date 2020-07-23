South Africa: Covid-19 Deaths Shoot Up As Confidential Government Document Reveals a Likely Longer Booze and Cigarettes Ban

analysis

About 11,000 excess deaths pose questions about how people are dying, a new mortality report from the Medical Research Council shows.

While government recorded a total of 5,940 deaths to Covid-19 by 22 July, a Medical Research Council (MRC) report has found that "In the period 6 May - 14 July 2020, there has been an excess of 17,090 deaths (of people over one-year-old) from natural causes".

This suggests that the numbers of people dying from Covid-19 are higher than official statistics suggest, although the researchers are careful not to attribute all 11,000 additional deaths to the epidemic. And as the epidemic starts to peak across different parts of the country, deaths are accelerating.

"Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are experiencing an excess number of natural deaths. The sharp increases noted in Gauteng and Eastern Cape have continued. Compared with the predicted number (from the MRC's weekly natural deaths report), the Eastern Cape had 116% more, Gauteng had 117% more, the Western Cape had 57% more and KwaZulu-Natal had 49% more (natural deaths)," according to the MRC. Natural deaths are those not attributable to trauma or accidents.

Weekly Deaths_Wk 28_14 Jul 2020

By 14 July, the council report...