Namibia: Blue Bank Donates 1000 Food Parcels and Immune Boosters to Walvis Bay Residents

In support of government efforts to minimize the risk of infections and spread as well as avoid any further loss of lives due to Covid-19, Standard Bank has decided to donate food hampers and immune boosters to at-risk families in informal settlements at Walvis Bay.

The bank in a statement said the donations of food and immune boosters are for the residents who tested positive for Covid-19 and those who lost their jobs and have little or no means to support their fight against the disease.

Standard Bank's Coastal Regional Manager, Ronald Einbeck said every effort is made to strengthen the immune systems of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 to ensure that they eventually defeat the disease.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from the Erongo Governor's office in terms of identifying the most at-risk families and ensuring that the food parcels and immune boosters will reach those who really need them," said Einbeck.

He added, "We acknowledge, as we have done from the onset, that the fight against Covid-19 is everyone's fight and not just that of the government. Despite the challenges we are all facing, we felt duty bound to assist the government through this humble gesture to alleviate the plight of those who have been infected with Covid-19 at Walvis Bay."

Einbeck said their support should provide hope to infected people and to the rest of Namibia that success is only possible through teamwork and adherence to regulations on health and safety.

"It is only when we follow health protocols to the letter that we will eventually be able to defeat Covid-19 and kick it out of Namibia for good," Einbeck concluded.