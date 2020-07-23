Namibia: Seasonal Forest Fire Management Under Way

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has begun its national fire management programme, aimed at detecting, preventing and suppressing blazes in fire-prone regions in anticipation of the country's burning season.

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said this in a press statement, issued on Thursday, in which he detailed the management strategy for the July to January fire season.

"Every year, forest fires burn about two million hectares of vegetation in fire-prone regions, threatening lives and property, and degrading the environment," Muyunda said.

He said the ministry has already started with early-burning practices for the specific purposes of fuel reduction, habitat modification, improvement of natural resources and removal of encroacher bushes.

"Even though fire is generally considered as dangerous, pre-planned fire is good as it provides agricultural and conservation benefits," Muyunda explained.

So far, the ministry has cleared 634 of the 3 027 kilometres of firebreaks expected to be cleared countrywide, namely 280 km in the Oshana region, 124 km in Oshikoto, 50 km in Ohangwena, 100 km in Omusati, and 40 km in Omusati.

Clearing of firebreaks in the Kavango West and East, Otjozondjupa, Omaheke and Khomas regions is expected to follow soon.

Muyunda said the ministry considers forest fire management an issue of importance because these fires pose a threat to the conservation of forest resources, including wildlife.

The ministry's strategy directs its efforts to education and training local communities on firefighting skills and establishing community-based fire crews to assist in cases of fire, he explained.

"Training involves fire behaviours and effects, fire prevention, firefighting and management.

"The ministry, through the Directorate of Forestry, can also assist individuals, communities and organisations with the basic training and development of fire management plans that will give guidance on how to manage fires on a piece of land," he said.

Muyunda said the directorate has conducted needs assessments and is in the process of ordering additional firefighting equipment, while the ministry is currently servicing firefighting vehicles and machinery which will be deployed to fire-prone areas.

He called on the public to assist with fighting fires when required and encouraged the responsible use of fire to avoid destructive blazes that cause damage to people's property and the environment.

"It is advisable that communities carry out slash and burn or crop field clearing in the late afternoon, from 18h00 onwards and early morning hours until 09h00," he said.