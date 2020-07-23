Zimbabwe: The Disappearing Role of Parliament Under Covid-19

22 July 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) takes note of the National Address by President E.D. Mnangagwa on 21 July 2020 in which the President announced a raft of new measures aimed at protecting the citizens and assisting the Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020 when the first Statutory Instrument was published in the Gazette, the Government has taken extraordinary steps to tackle COVID-19 in the country. As the number of cases in Zimbabwe increase, the lockdown measures have tightened. It is now vital that checks and balances on the executive power making these lockdown regulations increase with the same verbosity.

The worrying sign is that the pandemic has increased authoritarianism, weakened rule of law and diminished the Parliamentary role to provide constitutional oversight. The series of Statutory Instruments and pseudo-executive orders has made the Executive the ultimate authority in the country, wiping out what remained of Parliamentary control in Zimbabwe.

The absence of effective checks being exercised by Parliament on the implementation of SI's and executive powers, has become a major threat to the principles of accountability, democracy and the separation of powers in Zimbabwe. The Executive finds itself in the precarious position of having taken over the core legislative function reserved for Parliament which undermines the constitutional authority of the Executive.

Parliament is one of the key state institutions in a democratic system of governance and has a critical role to play in promoting democracy and good governance. Parliament must ensure that constitutionalism and rule of law prevails.

The role of Parliament is to legislate, to scrutinize the policies and activities of the Executive and to hold the Executive to account for its actions. Therefore, the ERC calls on Parliament to exercise oversight and ensure a return to constitutionalism in the handling of the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Source: Election Resource Centre (ERC)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.