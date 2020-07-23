Malawi: DPP's Mzomera Hands Himself in to Police

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (North) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has handed himself over to police, according to Northern Region police spokesperson Peter Kalaya.

Mzomera handed himself on Thursday after police raided his house on Wednesday in an apparent attempt to apprehend him, but left empty-handed after not finding him.

"The police are currently recording his statement," said Kalaya.

DPP treasurer general Jappie Mhangi was among the first part official who visited Ngwira at the police station in Mzuzu.

The DPP regional governor is implicated in a case related to political violence that took place at Chibavi Ground in 2016.

The 2016 rally was addressed by President Lazarus Chakwera representing Malawi Congress Party (when he was opposition leader), Alliance for Democracy leader Enoch Chihana, and then People's Party third vice-president Kamlepo Kalua.

Last week, police in Mzuzu arrested DPP's deputy director of operations Joe Nyirongo, popularly known as Big Joe, alongside George Mwamtobe, Lumbani Munthali and Thembisile Nkosi for the incident.

But when they appeared before senior resident magistrate Peter Kandulu, police prosecutor Betty Msowoya said they alleged that they got instructions from their leader.

Lawyer representing the four, Christon Ghambi, revealed that the said leader was Mzomera Ngwira.

Among others, the DPP cadres are accused of causing bodily grievance harm, unlawful assembly and proposing violence.