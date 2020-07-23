Zimbabwe: Ngarivhume Denied Bail

The Herald (Harare)

Organiser of the planned July 31 mass protests, Jacob Ngarivhume, has been denied bail.

Harare magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe today remanded him in custody to August 6, for his routine remand. Ngarivhume, who is also an opposition politician, appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Courts yesterday charged with scheming against Government.

He is being charged together political activist, Hopewell Chin'ono, but they appeared before different magistrates. Prosecution opposed bail in both cases.

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were charged with incitement to commit public violence or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence by posting messages through their Tweeter handles between March 1 and July 20, 2020.

Ngarivhume appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe.

It is alleged that while in Harare city centre, Ngarivhume posted numerous messages on Twitter in an attempt to influence many people to engage in public violence or participate in a gathering that would disturb peace.

In some of the messages he said he met and consulted different stakeholders while mobilising for the demonstration. Ngarivhume alleged in the messages that he had met with people such as Mr Ian Makone, Dr Shingi Munyeza, Mr Elton Mangoma and Godfrey Tsenengamu as part of mobilising people.

Messrs Michael Reza and Jonathan Murombedzi appeared for the State while Mr Moses Nkomo represented Ngarivhume.

