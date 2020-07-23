Zimbabwe: Court Trashes Ngarivhume's Bid to Freedom

Hopewell Chin'ono arrives at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
23 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader and the organizer of the 31 July scheduled demonstration, Jacob Ngarivhume has been denied bail.

Harare Magistrate, Trainos Utahwashe remanded Ngarivhume in custody to August 6 2020, facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

Ngarivhume was charged for addressing a press conference, inciting people to participate in a demonstration on 31 July demonstration despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Beatrice Mtetwa of the ZLHR had told the court that her client is a perfect candidate for bail.

More to follow...

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

