Namibia: Councillor Denies Politicising Food Aid

The Oranjemund constituency councillor, Lazarus Nangolo, has denied allegations of irregularities in the distribution of food donated by Namdeb to vulnerable people impacted by Covid-19 at Oranjemund.

This comes after complaints by the local community about the fairness in the distribution of food to the beneficiaries.

A community member, who prefered anonymity, charged that Nangolo was using the food aid as "political tool" by benefiting only selected people.

The community member explained it was the role of local sub-committees to identify those in need and distribute the food to them.

Despite this, he said Nangolo allegedly sweet-talked the Namdeb management into delegating the food distribution to his office.

"People, some even employed by Namdeb, are being secretly sent text messages to collect the food items at the constituency office while those in need go hungry," the community member fumed.

Nangolo acknowledged that Namdeb had assigned his office the role to distribute the food items, but rubbished the accusations of him using the food aid as a political tool.

"I am not even involved in the distribution of the food, I have delegated that role to my staffers," he added. The politician clarified that in June, Namdeb started distributing food items to 1 000 vulnerable people over a period of three months, but due to logistical challenges they had delegated the distribution role for the second round in July to the constituency office.

He said Namdeb management on its own decided to rope in the services of his office to coordinate and distribute the food aid.

"I am the one who requested mining companies in this constituency to assist the vulnerable in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Namdeb was the first to respond," he noted. Nangolo said accusations of dishonesty against him are not new, especially during election time, and insisted the food aid distribution is above aboard as only people who had been identified as qualifying for food aid benefit.

"Don't forget that this is an election year, and people will do anything to sabotage my good reputation," he added.