Namibia: Amupanda Hits Back At Critics

AFFIRMATIVE Repositioning movement leader Job Amupanda has labelled the questions on the funding of his wedding and the alleged involvement of his wife's employers in the Fishrot scandal as political harassment.

Amupanda said AR owes no one an explanation for its tactics and strategies when it comes to tackling corruption.

He said AR started fighting corruption since its inception and there was no justification for people to start questioning AR's commitment towards this cause as the movement had been in the fight "when it was not fashionable to do so".

He said AR was a self-defining movement and would not be drawn into personal battles by its detractors.

He made these remarks at a media event held in Windhoek at which the movement launched an SMS line to solicit donations from the public to fund its campaign for the upcoming regional and local authority council elections.

He said the AR has not benefited from proceeds of illicit schemes such as the Fishrot scandal as some political parties reportedly did and would therefore fund its own campaign for this year.

"Our track record in terms of fighting corruption is very clear for everybody to see. When Sacky [Shanghala] sued me, they were there saying that we talk too much and some of them even wanted me to be found guilty.

"We spoke about and against corruption when it was not fashionable to do so and when there was no clear evidence to do so. But all of a sudden, people are now asking why we are quiet on Fishrot," Amupanda stressed.

He added that: "The problem is not necessarily about the movement's silence on Fishrot. People have a problem with Job, but when other activists speak up you don't see them [...] so why do you think we must take that person seriously?"

Amupanda's wife is employed by Sisa Namandje & Co Inc - one of the law firms accused of facilitating a well-orchestrated scheme to launder money from the National Fishing Corporation to benefit a group of politicians, business people and their cronies.

Amupanda therefore said those asking him to condemn his wife's employers want him to descend into their personal battles to distract him from addressing pertinent issues.

He said the AR has already spoken out against corruption and indeed Fishrot when he wrote to Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa requesting a file that contained information about former justice minister Sacky Shanghala.

He said AR had also demonstrated when ACC director "Noa was zig-zagging with the Fishrot case".

"Why must I be harassed like that? I am not a public representative by the way, I am an activist and I am very proud of the processes that I get myself involved into. The movement speaks on everybody and everything that is involved in the scandal so why an obsession with one individual, when a movement has spoken on the issue?

"Why is it that people don't want to listen what other activists are saying about Fishrot? That is pure harassment which is being done by political opponents," he said.

Following the public statement by Swapo president, Hage Geingob, denying the ruling party's involvement in the Fishrot scandal earlier this month, Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi criticised Amupanda and former Swapo member Panduleni Itula for allegedly not speaking out against Fishrot.

Swartbooi said Amupanda and Itula should not be taken seriously as their silence either makes them accomplices to corruption or could be construed that they were not necessarily concerned about the impact of corruption in the country.