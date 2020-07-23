Lesotho - Call for Bids for Covid-19 Community Fund

press release

Maseru, Lesotho — The British High Commission Maseru is inviting NGOs and established community-based organisations to bid for small grant funding of up to M100,000 for COVID-19 projects.

Projects requiring an amount larger than M100,000 may be considered with prior agreement with the British High Commission Maseru.

The bidding process is competitive. Only the strongest bids will be selected. Selected projects should start by 15 August 2020 and all activity must be completed by 31 December 2020. Funding will be paid out on completion of activities and project reports.

Objectives

The projects should meet one of the following objectives:

1- Reduce the spread of coronavirus in a particular area or amongst a target population in Lesotho.

2- Assist a particular area or target population to manage the negative health, social or economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

3- Support the development of government policy or processes to meet the two objectives above.

Selection criteria

Bids will be judged on:

- their potential impact (including the scope of the project and the likelihood of achieving that impact)

- their value for money

- their sustainability including the potential for the project to be scaled up or replicated elsewhere

- the capacity of the bidding organisation including a track record of previous successful projects

A project bidding form can be obtained by emailing BHC.maseru@fco.gov.uk. Project forms must be returned to the British High Commission by 5 August 2020.

SOURCE British High Commission Maseru