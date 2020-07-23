Namibia: Changes to Rape, Domestic Violence Act to Be Tabled in NA

The ministry of justice is set to table amendment bills to the Combating of Rape Act and Domestic Violence Act when parliament resumes in September.

The Bills will see the laws on gender-based violence being tighterned the law to allow for harsher prison sentences to be passed and to make it easier to secure convictions.

The changes would also see harsher prison sentences for rape offenders and bail conditions tightened.

The proposed legislation also aims to make it easier to secure a conviction by stipulating that the victim's character, sexual reputation, previous sexual conduct or lack of physical injury during the rape cannot be considered "substantial and compelling circumstances".

The courts are also not to draw conclusions from the absence of semen or other bodily fluids or "of rupture of a complainant's hymen".

The ministry's executive director Gladice Pickering today said both Bills are now with the Attorney General for certification.

"The text was approved by the Minister of Justice and both Bills passed Cabinet Committee on Legislation scrutiny," she said.

Pickering the bills underway includes amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act, a new Maintenance Bill, amendments to the Magistrate's and High Court Acts and a new Child Justice Bill.