Namibia: Ministry Warns Against Killing Water Birds

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism says the killing of water birds is prohibited by law.

This comes as a response to villagers in the central north of Namibia feeding on water birds as they struggle to make ends meet.

Environment deputy director for Parks and Wildlife Management for the area, Rehabbeam Erckie, recently said these birds are protected under the Nature Conservation Ordinance of 1975, and anyone found to have killed them will be fined.

He said the public should understand that birds are classified as huntable game birds, protected game birds and specially protected birds.

"As such, all water birds are protected too. These are water birds such as the Egyptian goose, the Cape teal lesser and greater flamingos, grey herons, storks, ducks, and blue cranes," he said.

Erckie said it is also prohibited to disturb the birds, their offspring or their eggs.

"Water birds are of ecological importance, which is beyond economical importance. They are part of pest control as well as the food chain. Many of these birds are known to help control worms and mosquitoes, which are harmful to people and crops," he said.

Erckie said this year 170 people have been fined for breaking this law up to N$3 000.

"We have staff members who go around enforcing the law, monitoring people"s movements around oshanas and ponds. So, what the ministry is doing now is to create awareness of the importance of waterbirds so that the public can start taking care of these birds," he said.

Erckie said this has already started with the Ondangwa Town Council.

He met with the council to allow cattle egrets to breed at the eucalyptus trees at Ondangwa Camp, where they congregated in thousands for breeding at the beginning of this year.

"Eighty percent of these egrets have left the site at the end of April as their breeding season is over," he said.

Some people, however, do not agree with the ministry's stance on water birds.

Jafet Uudhila, a resident of Okamule village, said water birds and fish found in the natural water bodies such as flood plains, lakes and swamps should be viewed as manna fallen from heaven, and the public should be allowed to kill them for domestic consumption.