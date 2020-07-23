Namibia: NWR Records First-Ever Profit

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has for the first time recorded a profit since its inception in 1999.

The profit recorded stands at N$22 million in the past financial year, which is a N$41 million improvement on the 2018 financial year, according to the company.

This was announced at its annual general meeting on Monday to review the past year's operations and to present its 2018/2019 financial results.

The meeting was for the first time held under the new commercial State-owned Enterprise Act 2019 (Act 1 of 2019) that came into operation on 16 December 2019.

NWR chairman, Leonard Iipumbu said after more than 20 years, NWR managed to record a profit for the first time.

"We achieved this by increasing our revenue by 11%, compared to the 2018 financial year, and by keeping our operating expenses flat - despite inflationary pressures," he said.

He said at the time of writing the 2018/2019 report, Covid-19 had been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said: "The impact of Covid-19 on the tourism industry is severe and devastating. With international travel restrictions effectively halting all progress in the tourism industry we will not be able to repeat the success of 2019."

Iipumbu said the company has implemented critical measures to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

"The introduction of the extraordinary N$600 per room special targeting the domestic market is one of these measures," he said.

At the same platform, newly appointed NWR managing director Matthias Ngwangwama said despite the change in leadership, the company continued to operate as normal.

"For instance, a profit scenario was recorded for the first time in our history, which, in my view, summarises the progress we have made in terms of the governance of the company," he said.

Ngwangwama said there were also improvements in the adherence to standard operating procedures, in addition to customer service levels improving and positive feedback from customers.

"The media reports that characterised us in the past have also significantly improved. We will continue to build on the successes and improvements recorded in 2019 to improve even more in the 2020 financial year - albeit amid the disruptive and challenging times of Covid-19," he said.