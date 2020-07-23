Botswana: Malesu, Sebego Appeal

Gaborone — Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu have appealed Botswana Football Association (BFA)'s electoral board decision to vet them out of the association's presidential race.

The duo are alleged to have failed the integrity test.

Both Malesu and Sebego confirmed during an interview yesterday(July 23) that they had appealed the decision.

Malesu said he was told that he did not make the cut due to a pending issue against him with Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC).

He said he was not aware of any case with DCEC adding that he had already conducted the office for clarity.

As for Sebego, he said he was informed that he was vetted out due to a professional misconduct at the Law Society of Botswana, of which he is a member.

He said the committee decided to ignore the letter he submitted from the Law Society Botswana, which stipulated that he was of good standing in the organisation.

For a candidate to pass the integrity test, one is expected to have not been previously charged or found guilty of any offence, corresponding to a violation of the rules of conduct of the BFA code of ethics, or arising out of the statutes of the BFA constitution.

Also, candidates should not be subjected to any pending civil, criminal or disciplinary proceedings or investigations by any independent or legal body that may affect their position in respect of the BFA.

In addition, the candidate should not have been subjected to any disciplinary or violation sanction, or have instituted against them any action in the past 10 years arising out of any violation of the rules of conduct or statutes of any sporting governing body or any other regulatory body.

For his part, football administrator, Kelesitse Gilika said the vetting process was very important.

Also, he said it was important for candidates to assess themselves.

"If you know you are insolvent, stay away from contesting for any position," he said.

If conducted in an fair manner, he said the vetting process could help usher in capable people to run football matters.

Sunday Standard sport journalist, Botlhale Koothopile said it was suprising that Sebego and Malesu were vetted out.

"We hear that Malesu was vetted out after Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) had made it known to the electoral board that he is under investigation by the DCEC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sebego on the other hand, was vetted out for alleged professional misconduct at Law Society of Botswana," he said.

He said Malesu had not been found guilty, and one was innocent until pronounced guilty by law, adding his case was difficult as the complainant is the BNSC, to which BFA affiliates.

Though BNSC was BFA's financier, he said their misgivings on Malesu, though not fair, were understandable.

As for Sebego, Koothopile said while the board has allegedly vetted him out because of an alleged professional misconduct at Law Society Botswana, it was the same organisation, which had allegedly written a letter to the electoral board endorsing Sebego.

Furthermore, Koothopile said if the electoral board deliberately cast aspersions on Sebego, it would make one wonder if it was independent enough and whether it had the same integrity it required from candidates.

However, he said the vetting process was a necessary evil. As such, he said it should be embraced. He added that the process should done with the same integrity it demands from candidates.

Also, he said it should not be used an ammunition to eliminate opponents.

The electoral appeal board is made up of Professor Bojosi Otlhogile as chairperson, assisted by Maduo Maoto, while Dickson Gabanakgosi, Hilda Modisane and Patricia Mmoloke are additional members.

Source : BOPA