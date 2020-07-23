Zimbabwe: Two Zimbabwean Cigarette Smugglers Busted in South Africa

23 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

South African police have arrested two Zimbabweans who were trying to smuggle cigarette into the neighbouring country.

The contraband, worth R7 million was seized from the two.

The two male suspects, aged 36 and 44, had managed to pass through the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge Border Post, but were not so lucky after they were intercepted by South African authorities.

The South African Police Service said in a statement Tuesday, 533 boxes valued at R6 993 579 had been recovered.

"Members were busy with their routine duties at the border post when they stopped a suspicious petrol tanker which was sealed at the top," SAPS spokesperson for Limpopo Province, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told the media.

"Five hundred and twenty three master boxes containing thousands of cartons of illicit cigarettes were found hidden in a specially made compartment in the tanker."

The suspects were set to appear before a Musina magistrate's on Wednesday.

According to the South African Revenue Services (SARS), the neighbouring country loses over US$470 million per year in unpaid taxes due to cigarette smuggling.

Zimbabwean cigarette is on demand in South Africa, moreso, now when the neighbouring country has banned the sale of the product among its measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.