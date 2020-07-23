Namibia: Ministerial Delegation to Be Quarantined

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The high-level delegation that went to assess the Covid-19 situation at Walvis Bay and the Erongo region at large will be subjected to mandatory quarantine upon their return to Windhoek.

The delegation left for Walvis Bay on Wednesday, with the aim to visit various places to assess the situation at the town and the region at large, which has become the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

Information minister Peya Mushelenga on Tuesday evening said the deputy minister of labour and employment creation, Hafeni Ndemula - previously a regional councillor from Walvis Bay - is the head of the delegation.

Mushelenga said the delegation will meet stakeholders and visit health and isolation facilities at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Henties Bay.

The group will also visit facilities where people will be moved, in addition to a Covid-19 burial site at Walvis Bay.

Speaking to The Namibian on Wednesday, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said the delegation is not exempted from quarantine once they return to Windhoek on Sunday.

"The high level delegation will be put under mandatory supervised quarantine for 14 days upon arrival," he said.

The rest of the delegates are deputy minister of urban and rural development Derek Klazen, deputy minister of health and social services Esther Muinjangue, deputy minister of education, arts and culture Faustina Caley, and the deputy minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Daniel Kashikola.

Tagged:
