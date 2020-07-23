Mozambique: Police Kill Five Members of Military Junta

Maputo — The Mozambican police in the central province of Manica announced on Thursday that it had shot dead five members of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" in a clash in Dombe in Sussundenga district.

The head of the public relations department in the Manica provincial police command, Mario Arnanca, showed the independent television station, STV, five AK-47 assault rifles and seven ammunition clips, which he said he police had recovered from the dead men.

The police also found in possession of the five men medicines which they believed had been looted from the health centre at Chipindaumwe, in Gondola district, which the Military Junta had attacked on 14 July.

The Military Junta is a breakaway from Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, under the leadership of Mariano Nhongo, who has promoted himself to the rank of general, and claims to be the true leader of Renamo.

The Junta dismisses the elected leader of Renam, Ossufo Momade, as "a traitor" and does not recognise the peace agreement he signed last August with President Filipe Nyusi. Its main activities have been ambushes against vehicles on the main roads through Manica and the neighbouring province of Sofala.