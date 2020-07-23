Zimbabwe: Villager Faces 9 Years Jail for Dehorning Dead Jumbo

23 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

A Chiredzi villager who dehorned a dead elephant he had come across in Gonarezhou national park, faces nine years imprisonment after being found in possession of the ivory weighing 6,7 kg's and worth US$50 000.

Asani Baloyi (33) of Bhatiti village under Chief Sengwe in Chiredzi was not asked to plead when he appeared before a local magistrate Brian Munyaradzi.

He is charged with contravening Section 82 (1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Munyaradzi was remanded out of custody to 30 July on free bail.

The state, led by Doubt Phiri, told court that Baloyi, who passed through the national park on his way to his village, came across a dead elephant, removed its tusk and carried it home.

The incident happened on 5 July, 2020.

Court further heard that after carrying the ivory to his homestead, Baloyi started looking for buyers for the elephant tusk.

The court was then told that Zimparks rangers presented themselves as potential buyers, leading to Baloyi's arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.