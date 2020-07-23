Zimbabwe: Villager Faces 9 Years Jail for Dehorning Dead Jumbo

A Chiredzi villager who dehorned a dead elephant he had come across in Gonarezhou national park, faces nine years imprisonment after being found in possession of the ivory weighing 6,7 kg's and worth US$50 000.

Asani Baloyi (33) of Bhatiti village under Chief Sengwe in Chiredzi was not asked to plead when he appeared before a local magistrate Brian Munyaradzi.

He is charged with contravening Section 82 (1) of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Munyaradzi was remanded out of custody to 30 July on free bail.

The state, led by Doubt Phiri, told court that Baloyi, who passed through the national park on his way to his village, came across a dead elephant, removed its tusk and carried it home.

The incident happened on 5 July, 2020.

Court further heard that after carrying the ivory to his homestead, Baloyi started looking for buyers for the elephant tusk.

The court was then told that Zimparks rangers presented themselves as potential buyers, leading to Baloyi's arrest.