Namibia: Political Parties Must Declare Donations By August

Political parties and registered organisations with the Electoral Commission of Namibia have until the end of August to declare monetary donations they have received from the public since last year.

The ECN's chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, says this includes all local and foreign donations received by political parties and registered organisations from September last year to August this year.

This directive is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, which requires all registered political parties and organisations to publicly disclose donations from local and foreign donors.

Public donations as defined in the act include money or anything which can be cashed or converted into money, intended to be used to further the interest of a political party or organisation, or the candidature of any other person who has been nominated or may be nominated as a candidate for any election.

The specific provision regulating public donations to political parties and registered organisations states that: "Once every year, the political parties, organisations, members and persons [... ] must in the prescribed manner submit to the Commission details regarding all donations received by such entities or persons" not later than 60 days after the end of June.

Although this provision was passed in 2014, regulations guiding its implementation were gazetted for the first time at the end of last year only.

These regulations limit public donations to political parties to N$4 million for local and N$2 million for foreign donors.

"A Namibian person or institution may not donate more than the prescribed amount in any financial year to a registered political party, registered organisation, member or other person," the regulations read.

Public donations to be declared do not include any dividends received by a registered political party, registered organisation, "member thereof or other person from a juristic person to which the party, organisation, member or person is a direct or indirect shareholder", according to the electoral law.

Mujoro says the declaration to be received by political parties and registered organisations after 31 August for the upcoming regional and local authority council's election campaigns will be declared in the following year.

Those who fail to comply with the ECN's provision to declare public donations, Mujoro says, could be deregistered.

"It is a criminal offence to contravene section 141. In terms of section 152(d), the Commission can also cancel the registration of a political party or organisation if it contravenes section 141," he says.

Mujoro, however, says the ECN has no mandate to "investigate" any allegations of corruption or to determine whether donations made to political parties and registered organisations were obtained from the proceeds of corruption.

That is the mandate of the Namibian Police and the Anti-Corruption Commission, he says.