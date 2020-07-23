Namibia: Pashuka Gets Artists Tech Savvy

The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) recently launched the Pashuka Artist's Corner to support vulnerable visual artists with no access to technology.

NAGN acting chief curator Desiree Nanuses says this includes electronic devices and Wi-Fi, which may prevent some artists from participating in relevant projects.

"This will allow us to ensure the growth of the visual art sector. Over the years we have noticed many visual artists don't know how to use a computer. Many don't have portfolios, because they don't have access to a computer. This sometimes causes talented artists to lose out on a certain job because they haven't met the application requirements," Nanuses says.

Plans to establish the centre have been in the pipeline for the past two years, she says, but the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the initiative, which is more important than ever due to many industries moving online.

Nanuses says workshops will also be held this year, focusing on social media marketing and pricing.

"Artists will be taught how to open social media accounts such as Facebook and Instagram. How to upload their artist profile and new work as well as correct pricing for artworks, which is very important," she says.

A new, colourful painting makes Pashuka Artist's Corner stand out.

Frans Uunona, one of the artists who worked on the piece, says the idea, commissioned by the NAGN, was to create designs around social media icons and visual art.

Uunona says they worked on the painting for two days. What he liked most about working on it was the fact that they were given the freedom to express themselves.

"This is such a great idea to help artists who do not have the platform to market themselves and promote their work. It is a free space for artists to sit and have access to the internet, which is of great concern for many," Uunona says.

A variety of art literature is available at the library.

Nanuses says two computers will be available to artists, who must book space two days in advance at the gallery's communications office.