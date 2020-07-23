Namibia Prepares for Chess Olympiad

NAMIBIA will once again compete at the World Chess Federation's biennial Chess Olympiad, which will be held online for the first time in its history this year.

Founded in 1924 in Paris, the World Chess Federation, (Fide), hosted its first Olympiad in 1927 with 16 participating countries. The last Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia in 2018 was attended by more than 170 countries, making it one of the largest gatherings of nations of any sport and a true chess festival.

Namibia has been participating every second year in the Chess Olympiad since 1994, with the exception of 1996, while in 2006 it sent a women's team for the first time. In the 1990's, Namibia also managed to obtain two individual silver medals in Moscow and Kalmykia.

Due to Covid-19, Fide invited national federations to compete in an online Olympiad. Chess is fortunate in that it has been absorbed by the internet and thrives on that medium. Whole tournaments are played featuring the best players in the world in real time, which has been quite encouraging for chess fans the world over and has offered some normalcy during the Covid-19 period.

To prepare for the event the Namibia Chess Federation (NCF) hosted a large online qualification tournament to give players a chance to play for the team slots. All countries have to register teams of six players and can also field additional reserves of up to six places. Of the 12 qualifying spots, four were already occupied as a result of the 2019 national championships.

The four players who already qualified for the Olympiad are Dante Beukes, Charles Eichab, Lishen Mentile and Heskiel Ndahangwapo. The online qualification tournament was hosted on 13 and 14 July to give other players a chance to fight for the remaining eight slots on the Namibian team.

The overall male winner was Simon Shidolo, followed by Ivan Boois, while the best female performance was registered by Patience Tsuses.

Also qualifying were Keisha-Cathriona Van Wyk and Caro Horn.

The best under 20 girls performers were Lure Horn and Indila Abrahams, while Daniel Mouton was the top performer in the boys u20 category.